The Resilience and Changing Perspectives of Young Australians

In the wake of Victoria’s pandemic lockdowns, the lives of young Australians have undergone significant disruptions, affecting their journey into adulthood. Zahra Jali, a media and communications student, shares her experience of limited in-person interactions and the absence of traditional university connections. This deviation from the norm has led to a collective shift in the development period, now referred to as “waithood” experts.

Professor Lucas Walsh, director of the Monash Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, emphasizes the impact on young people’s mental health during the pandemic. While they remain hopeful and resilient, being young is now seen as a form of disadvantage. Walsh’s research group aims to measure stressors and wellbeing among 18 to 24 year-olds, shedding light on the lasting effects of the pandemic on “generation COVID”.

The upcoming Australian Youth Barometer, set to release in November, presents “darker” data compared to previous years. Young Australians have expressed concerns about their financial prospects and the sense of missing out on typical experiences of youth. Trauma experts suggest that the end of a traumatic event can bring its own difficulties, which could explain this phenomenon.

The disruption caused the pandemic has amplified existing fault lines in the transition to secure adulthood, revealing that traditional pathways are becoming less straightforward over time. Young people are now navigating multiple jobs, exploring informal learning, and embracing micro-credentials. This affords them the opportunity to challenge conventional expectations and consider alternative ways of living.

Despite the challenges they face, young Australians exhibit resilience and a strong focus on wellbeing. Studies show that they are community-minded and attuned to systemic justice. Contrary to stereotypes, they are conscious of their device usage and set healthier limits on their screen time. Social media, while not without its drawbacks, has also enabled them to form valuable networks.

As we continue to support young Australians through the implications of the pandemic, it is important to recognize their adaptability, resilience, and evolving perspectives. Their ability to navigate disruption and find new ways of living may inspire us all.

—

