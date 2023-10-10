The Package: A Teen Comedy Movie Available for Streaming

The Package is a teen comedy movie that follows the story of a group of friends on a spring break camping trip. Directed Jake Szymanski, the film centers around four friends who are expecting a fun-filled vacation. However, their trip takes an unexpected turn when one of them is involved in a serious accident. The friends must now come together and risk everything to help their injured pal before it’s too late.

Released in 2018, The Package received positive reviews and even won an award. The cast includes Daniel Doheny as Sean Floyd, Geraldine Viswanathan as Becky Abelar, Sadie Calvano as Sarah, Luke Spencer Roberts as Donnie, Eduardo Franco as Jeremy Abelar, and more.

If you’re interested in watching The Package, you can stream it on Netflix. The movie became available on the streaming platform on August 10, 2018. To watch it, simply visit netflix.com/signup and choose a payment plan that suits you. Netflix offers different plans, including a $6.99 per month plan with ads, a $15.49 per month standard plan without ads, and a $19.99 per month premium plan with additional features like Ultra HD and multiple device support.

The Package’s synopsis reads, “After their