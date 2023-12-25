Stray Kids Delight Fans with Hilarious TikTok Challenge

Stray Kids recently brought joy to their fans with a lighthearted TikTok challenge featuring their beloved song, Thunderous. In a video shared on social media, the group divided themselves into two teams, with four members each, and elegantly dressed in blazer suits. While their performance may not have been perfect, fans found it amusing and endearing.

The video was released on the same day as the SBS Gayo Daejeon show, which took place on Christmas day. Many fans speculate that the video was recorded either before or after the event. The dance challenge was not only embraced Stray Kids but also numerous other idols who joined in a similar fashion.

Despite the joy brought the TikTok challenge, the group faced disappointment during the SBS Gayo Daejeon show. Fans were disheartened the unprofessional treatment that the group received, including the mispronunciation of their name as “Stary Kids.” This sparked widespread criticism from fans, highlighting the complex dynamics of fan engagement and artist representation in the entertainment industry.

The Thunderous TikTok challenge offered fans a light-hearted moment amid the controversies surrounding the event. Stray Kids showcased their ability to uplift their fans even in the face of disappointment. The group’s powerful performances at the SBS Gayo Daejeon garnered attention, and the TikTok challenge further solidified their popularity.

This eventful appearance Stray Kids serves as a reminder of the multifaceted nature of the K-pop industry and its impact on fans. It showcases the highs and lows of being a fan, and how artists can bring joy and disappointment in equal measure. Despite the setbacks, Stray Kids continues to be adored their dedicated fanbase, who eagerly await their next move.