New Pastry Chef Finds Success Through TikTok

Summary: A 30-year-old pastry chef, Marchelle McKenzie, managed to save her struggling business using TikTok to reach new customers. After expanding her business to a second location in Leslieville, McKenzie faced challenges in attracting customers. However, after posting a video on TikTok about her struggling business, she experienced a surge in customers and gained significant visibility.

McKenzie, the owner of Butter & Spice, started her pastry business three years ago renting commercial kitchen space. She later expanded to a second location in Leslieville. Despite her efforts, McKenzie struggled to attract customers to the new location.

In a bid to gain more business, McKenzie decided to try out TikTok, a popular social media platform known for its viral content. She posted a video where she opened up about the challenges her business was facing.

To her surprise, the video gained significant traction on TikTok. Users shared the video, and soon customers began flocking to Butter & Spice. The increased visibility on TikTok helped McKenzie attract new customers who were eager to support a struggling local business.

This success story highlights the power of social media in helping small and local businesses grow. TikTok, specifically, has proven to be a valuable tool in reaching a wide audience and generating buzz.

As a result of her newfound popularity, McKenzie plans to continue using TikTok to promote her business and connect with customers. She is grateful for the outpouring of support and hopes to inspire other small business owners to leverage the power of social media in their ventures.

Definitions:

– TikTok: A popular social media platform known for its short-form videos.

– Leslieville: A neighborhood in Toronto, Canada.

– Butter & Spice: McKenzie’s pastry business.

Sources: Toronto Star