Season Five of Tyler Perry’s The Oval Premieres on BET: How to Watch

The highly anticipated fifth season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval is set to premiere on BET on Tuesday, October 17 at 9/8c. The first episode of the new season promises an exciting storyline, with Victoria Franklin coming up with an alternative strategy to help her husband, President Hunter Franklin, who finds himself in a dangerous predicament. Meanwhile, Bobby, a staff member, becomes the target of Priscilla’s resentment towards Sam.

If you have already cut the cord on basic cable but still want to catch the season premiere, there are various live streaming options available. Services like Philo, Sling, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream offer the ability to watch the episode live.

Philo is known for its affordability, providing users with access to over 70 live TV channels for just $25 per month after a free trial. Popular channels offered through Philo include the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, History Channel, Discovery Channel, CMT, TLC, and BET. The service also includes unlimited DVR and a library of on-demand movies and TV shows.

Sling is also a budget-friendly streaming service, offering new subscribers a discount on their first month. It offers three different channel packages: Sling Blue, Sling Orange, and Sling Orange + Blue. All three packages include the BET channel.

FuboTV, on the other hand, positions itself as a sports-focused streaming service but offers over 100 live channels in its standard package for $74.99 per month after a free trial. It includes popular channels like ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV, along with on-demand shows and movies.

DirecTV Stream is a service similar to FuboTV, offering a base package of over 75 live TV channels for $74.99 per month after a free trial. It provides a range of channel packages to cater to different preferences.

The Oval, written, directed, and executive produced Tyler Perry, is a gripping political drama series. It revolves around the lives of U.S President Hunter Franklin and first lady Victoria Franklin, who present a perfect façade to the world while engaging in scandalous behavior behind closed doors. The show also delves into the lives of White House staff members, revealing how their lives intertwine with those of the first family.

With scandal, sex, depravity, and betrayal at its core, The Oval takes the political genre to unprecedented levels. Fans of the show can tune in to BET or explore the various live streaming options to catch the thrilling fifth season premiere.

