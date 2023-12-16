AI Undressing Apps: Unveiling the Dark Side of Technology

In the world of technology, there are bound to be some disturbing and unethical applications. One such example is the rise of AI undressing apps. While computer-generated fake nude images of celebrities have existed for years, these apps take it a step further allowing users to create nude images of literally anyone they have a photo of. These “undressing” apps, which use AI to remove the subject’s clothing, have gained significant popularity among creeps and weirdos everywhere.

According to a recent report social media analytics firm Graphika, companies offering subscriptions to “synthetic non-consensual intimate imagery” services are advertising on mainstream platforms like Reddit and Twitter. Shockingly, millions of users have already used these apps to create nude images of their friends, teachers, and even family members. The report revealed that in September alone, twenty-four million people visited undressing websites.

While larger platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and Meta claim to be taking steps to ban advertising related to these apps, there is currently no law against creating nude images of people without their consent. This alarming legal loophole means that there is little that can be done to stop the proliferation of these apps and protect individuals from having their privacy violated.

On a lighter note, social media challenges have always been popular, and one that has gained recent attention is the “name a woman” challenge. Originating from a TV game show segment, this challenge involves women asking their partners or male friends to “name a woman.” The videos capture the hilarious and sometimes befuddled responses as the subjects try to come up with the expected answer. The challenge has become a fun way to showcase the knowledge (or lack thereof) of important female figures throughout history.

In the world of fashion and technology, Ray-Ban’s Meta Smart Glasses have made a comeback. Priced at $329, these glasses allow users to livestream to Instagram and Facebook, as well as stream music. Unlike the ill-fated Google Glass, these smart glasses have a stylish design resembling classic Wayfarers. Not surprisingly, TikTok has embraced this trend, with the hashtag #raybanmeta garnering over 124 million views.

In the world of sports, an unexpected star has emerged in the form of Tommy Devito’s agent, Sean Stellato. Caught on camera during a Monday Night Football broadcast, Stellato’s distinctive black and silver pinstripe suit and black fedora instantly made him an internet sensation. The viral image led to interviews with ESPN, coverage on CNN, and instant worldwide fame. Devito’s story is equally captivating, as the undrafted rookie quarterback led the New York Giants to unexpected victories despite living at home with his parents.

Lastly, we have the latest edition of Mark Rober’s “glitter bomb” videos, which have become an internet holiday tradition. In this final installment, Rober focuses on people who break into cars in San Francisco and steal valuable items. The video provides insightful reporting on how stolen goods are fenced in the city, along with an intriguing explanation of why it’s easier to break a car window with a spark plug than a baseball bat. The video sheds light on the fact that these car thefts are often committed desperate individuals searching for a quick score.

In conclusion, the world of technology can be both fascinating and concerning. While AI undressing apps raise serious privacy concerns, social media challenges and viral sensations bring light-hearted entertainment. The convergence of fashion and technology is evident in the popularity of Meta Smart Glasses, while sports fans find themselves captivated unexpected stars like Tommy Devito’s agent. And as we bid farewell to the glitter bomb videos, we are left with an understanding of the complex reality behind petty crimes.