The Other Two Season 3: Streaming on HBO Max

The Other Two season 3 is a comedy-drama series created Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. The season comprises 10 episodes that originally streamed between May 4, 2020, and June 29, 2023. The plot follows Brooke and Cary as they discover that the gratification for success is temporary, and there is always a taller hill to climb.

In season 3, Brooke and Cary have finally found professional success and are no longer eclipsed their mother and younger brother. However, just when it seems everything is going well in their lives, they encounter people who make them feel envious again. The cast of season 3 includes Heléne Yorke as Brooke Dubek, Drew Tarver as Cary Dubek, Case Walker as Chase Dubek / ChaseDreams, Ken Marino as Streeter Peter Peters, Molly Shannon as Pat Dubek, Brandon Scott Jones as Curtis Paltrow, Josh Segarra as Lance Arroyo, Fin Argus as Lucas Lambert Moy, and more.

The Other Two season 3 is available to watch on HBO Max. HBO Max, launched on May 27, 2020, is a subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service. It offers a library of original titles as well as content from other branches of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming & Interactive Entertainment, including Animal Planet, CNN, Cartoon Network, Eurosport, and Adult Swim.

To watch The Other Two season 3 on HBO Max, you can follow these steps:

Go to HBOMax.com/subscribe Click ‘Sign Up Now’ Choose your plan: $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

$15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

$19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free) Enter your personal information and password Select ‘Create Account’

HBO Max offers different subscription plans. Max With Ads provides the service’s streaming library at a Full HD resolution and allows streaming on up to two supported devices at once. Max Ad-Free removes commercials, allows streaming on two devices at once in Full HD, and allows for 30 downloads for offline viewing. Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows streaming on four devices at once in 4K Ultra HD, provides Dolby Atmos audio, and allows 100 downloads.

The Other Two season 3’s synopsis is as follows: “After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams, and their talk-show host mother, Brooke and Cary are finally standing on their own two feet — fully ‘successful’ in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again???”

Note: The streaming services mentioned are subject to change and the information provided was correct at the time of writing.

