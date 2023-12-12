Looking for new ways to watch The Order Season 1 online? We’ve got you covered! The Order is an exciting TV series that premiered in 2019 and follows the story of Jack Morton, a college student who joins a secret society engaged in an ancient war with werewolves. If you’re eager to delve into the supernatural drama, mystery, and dark comedy of The Order, here are some alternative streaming options to consider.

1. Amazon Prime Video: Did you know that The Order is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video? With a Prime membership, you can access a wide variety of TV shows and movies, including Season 1 of The Order. Simply search for the series on Amazon Prime Video and start binging!

2. Hulu: Another popular streaming platform where you can find The Order is Hulu. Hulu offers a subscription-based service similar to Netflix, and they have a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. Check out Hulu’s streaming options to catch up on all the thrilling episodes of The Order Season 1.

3. YouTube TV: If you prefer a live streaming experience, consider YouTube TV. This service provides access to various TV channels, including the one that airs The Order. With YouTube TV, you can stream the episodes in real-time and catch up on all the action-packed moments.

Remember, the availability of The Order Season 1 on these platforms may vary depending on your location and subscription. Always check the streaming services’ websites for the most up-to-date information.

So, whether you choose Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube TV, or another streaming platform, you can enjoy The Order Season 1 and immerse yourself in the captivating world of secret societies, werewolves, and magic. Happy streaming!