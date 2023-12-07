Title: Secondhand Luxury: The Allure of Celebrity Wardrobe Sales

Summary: As the thrill of online shopping starts to fade, the appeal of celebrity wardrobe sales is on the rise. In these sales, individuals can shop the closets of influential women and take a piece of their fashion world home. Online retailers, like The RealReal, are tapping into this market hosting celebrity sales to amplify their environmental efforts. These sales are proving to be successful, with items from icons such as Kate Moss, Julianne Moore, and Tessa Thompson selling out within hours. The positive response from shoppers has fueled optimism for more celebrity sales in the future.

In a world where online shopping has become almost synonymous with fast fashion, the joy of finding unique pieces seems to be fading. Liana Satenstein, a former Vogue staffer, admits that the web has somewhat neutered her shopping experience. She has a specific idea of what she wants and the internet has made it easier for her to find those items. However, the thrill of resale shopping is starting to die down.

But there is still hope for those seeking a unique fashion experience. Celebrity wardrobe sales are providing a new kind of allure. Satenstein, who organized Chloë Sevigny’s closet sale, explains that people are not only there for the clothes but also for the essence and stories behind them. Buyers want to experience a piece of the magic that comes from owning clothing belonging to a famous person with a singular sense of style.

Recognizing this demand, online retailers like The RealReal are seizing the opportunity to capture a piece of the celebrity magic. In a recent celebrity sale, the company drew from the closets of high-profile stars like Kate Moss, Julianne Moore, and Tessa Thompson. The sale featured over 300 items, ranging in price from $95 to $9,295, and nearly half of them sold out in the first week. Items such as Moss’s Longchamp jacket, Moore’s Chanel bag, and Thompson’s sequin Miu Miu dress were snapped up within hours of the sale’s launch.

The success of this celebrity sale has brought excitement to Rati Sahi Levesque, president and COO of The RealReal, who believes there will be more such sales in the future. It’s not just about shopping for luxury items; it’s about shopping the closets of influential women, taking a piece of their world, and contributing to an important cause.

In a world where the internet has made shopping easier and more accessible, the appeal of celebrity wardrobe sales lies in their ability to offer something more. They provide a unique and curated fashion experience that cannot be replicated online. The allure of owning a piece of fashion history and the stories behind the garments is what draws people to these sales. And with online retailers recognizing the demand, it’s likely that celebrity wardrobe sales will continue to captivate shoppers in the years to come.