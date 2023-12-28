End of an Era: Love and Purrs Sanctuary Closes its Cat-Themed Airbnb

The Love and Purrs Sanctuary, a cherished haven for feline enthusiasts around the world, has made the difficult decision to shut down its beloved cat-themed Airbnb operations. This comes as a blow to cat lovers who were drawn to the unique concept that allowed guests to stay in an enchanting one-of-a-kind cat-themed rental attached to a thriving cat sanctuary.

The popularity of the sanctuary reached unprecedented heights after a TikTok video, posted a guest named Jamie, went viral last year, accumulating an astonishing 2 million views. The video showcased the whimsical cat-themed interior of the Airbnb, from cat-adorned walls to feline-inspired decor that adorned every corner of the one-bedroom, one-bath rental. Guests were not only treated to a cozy fireplace and a quaint bedroom but also had the opportunity to interact with the sanctuary’s resident cats through a small door connecting the rental to the sanctuary itself.

The viral TikTok video caused a flood of reservations, overwhelming the sanctuary’s Airbnb with unexpected bookings. Kim Dolan, the sanctuary’s owner, was taken aback when she woke up to 15 reservations, an unprecedented surge in response to the video’s immense popularity. Sadly, due to personal health and family reasons, Dolan announced the closure of the sanctuary and the discontinuation of the Airbnb, which had been a significant contributor to the sanctuary’s operational budget, accounting for 70% of its funding.

Although the closure of the Airbnb is undoubtedly disheartening, Dolan expressed her hope for the sanctuary’s legacy to continue under the guidance of a new board and president. The Love and Purrs Sanctuary is widely known for its no-cage, no-kill policy, providing a nurturing home environment for cats until they find their forever homes.

The sanctuary’s Airbnb truly offered a unique experience for cat lovers, allowing them to immerse themselves in the lives of the sanctuary’s feline residents. Visitors could learn about the cats through a notebook featuring their pictures and stories, facilitating potential adoptions for some. However, it’s important to note that not all cats in the sanctuary were up for adoption due to individual needs and special circumstances that required the sanctuary’s ongoing care.

Although the Love and Purrs Sanctuary may have closed its doors, its impact and recognition remain. The sanctuary recently won the title of Best Nonprofit Organization in the esteemed “Best of Asheville” contest in 2021. The viral TikTok exposure ensured a fully booked reservation calendar for the Airbnb until the end of the year, a testament to the joy and support it brought to cat enthusiasts who saw it as an opportunity to help the sanctuary’s beloved feline residents.