What Went Wrong with “The Crown”? A Shift in Focus

The recently released finale of the acclaimed series, “The Crown,” has left many viewers wondering: what went wrong with this once-admired British Royal Family drama? The show, which spans six seasons, experienced a significant decline in quality and reception in its later years. A key factor in this downturn can be attributed to a shift in focus away from Queen Elizabeth II.

Throughout the series, it became evident that the more “The Crown” centered around Queen Elizabeth, the stronger and more compelling it was. The earlier seasons of the show depicted the monarch as a complex and fascinating character, exploring her personal struggles and emotional journey behind her public persona. The writers skillfully filled in intimate details, allowing audiences to glimpse the woman behind the crown.

However, in the show’s final two seasons, the Queen’s role was diminished. She often stood in the background, merely observing the political and familial machinations unfolding around her. This change in focus resulted in an overall weaker narrative and left viewers longing for the depth and complexity that characterized the earlier seasons.

One of the show’s greatest strengths was its ability to blend historical events with family drama. It served as both a history lesson and a captivating exploration of the lives of British royalty. While there has been some criticism regarding the show’s accuracy, “The Crown” generally provided a close approximation to historical events, sparking renewed interest in lesser-known moments from British history.

However, in its final seasons, the show took a misstep relying too heavily on sensationalized tabloid stories. The focus shifted towards the scandals involving Diana, Charles, Camilla, and other familiar names that dominated the headlines. This departure from the show’s earlier emphasis on the Queen’s character development resulted in less astute and more strained speculation.

Perhaps the biggest misstep was the show’s attempts to project into the future, despite its chronology ending in 2005. The series finale included a storyline where the Queen considered abdicating on the day of Charles and Camilla’s wedding, a scenario that defied historical plausibility. This departure from reality undermined the believability of the show and strayed from its initial brilliance.

As the final shot of “The Crown” fades, viewers are left contemplating the show’s decline from its magnificent beginnings. The shift in focus away from Queen Elizabeth II, the reliance on tabloid fodder, and the strained speculations about the future all contributed to the show losing sight of its once brilliantly crafted narrative.

“The Crown” will undoubtedly be remembered as a groundbreaking series that shed light on the inner workings of the British Royal Family. However, its later seasons serve as a cautionary tale about the importance of maintaining a strong focus on the central character and narrative to sustain quality and viewer engagement.