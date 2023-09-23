The Netflix One Piece Live-Action Adaptation: A Step in the Right Direction

The first season of the Netflix One Piece live-action adaptation has finally arrived, and it has exceeded expectations. As fans of anime, we’ve experienced our fair share of disappointing live-action remakes, such as Netflix’s Death Note. This has led to skepticism about whether western adaptations can capture the essence of the source material. However, Netflix’s One Piece manages to stand out as a noticeable improvement over previous attempts.

Netflix released the eight-episode first season of One Piece on August 31, 2023, and despite some initial apprehension, fans were pleasantly surprised. With each episode clocking in at an hour long, there were worries that the remake would fall short. But Netflix proved that they were up to the challenge, even though the adaptation isn’t flawless.

One drawback of the live-action adaptation is the portrayal of the main character, Luffy, played Iñaki Godoy. While Godoy’s performance isn’t necessarily poor, it sometimes feels forced, lacking the natural authenticity that would make the character more relatable. Similarly, some of the side characters feel shallow, lacking depth even for supporting roles. It would be beneficial to see these characters open up and become more developed.

Additionally, the script could be stronger. In comparison to the source material, some of the lines feel stilted and corny, delivered in a way that diminishes their impact. However, there are highlights that redeem the adaptation. Other characters, such as Roronoa Zoro portrayed Mackenyu, shine in their roles. Mackenyu captures the essence of the three-sword wielding warrior with quiet strength and a dry sense of humor, reminiscent of his successful portrayal of the villain Yukishiro Enishi in the Rurouni Kenshin movies.

The fight scenes in the adaptation are impressive, with the choreography adding a sense of believability and excitement. The bar fight in the first episode, in particular, stands out as a fluid and visually stunning sequence, providing insight into the journey of the future “greatest swordsman in the world.” The cinematography also deserves praise, as it enhances the mood and creates an immersive experience. The ship and ocean scenes, in particular, give a sense of openness and adventure, reminiscent of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Furthermore, the costumes strike a balance between being inspired the anime/manga while remaining authentic. Although they may seem excessively colorful and gaudy, they stay true to the spirit of One Piece and add to the overall charm of the series. Overall, Netflix’s adaptation stays faithful to the anime/manga and succeeds in capturing its essence. Despite the lengthy episodes, watching the first season doesn’t feel like a chore, and fans are eagerly anticipating improvement in the second season.

