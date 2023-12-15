Olympic Village and Media Centre in Grenoble Witness Declining Population

A once bustling Olympic Village and Media Centre in Grenoble, located in the southern part of town, have seen a significant decline in population since they were built for the 1968 Winter Olympics. Originally intended to be repurposed for student housing and local residents, the Village and Media Centre have faced numerous challenges in recent years.

The establishment of a shopping centre in the area resulted in the exodus of many small retailers from the Village, leading to a decrease in economic activity. The population, which stood at over 6,200 in 1975, has now dwindled to just over 3,300 residents. This decline can be attributed in part to the allure of newer residential areas nearby, prompting people to relocate.

To combat this downward trend, plans for the renovation and rejuvenation of the Village are underway. An investment of EUR 191 million has been allocated over a ten-year period to revitalize the area and restore its former glory. The aim is to attract new residents and businesses, injecting fresh energy into the once vibrant community.

The Olympic Village, constructed on the site of a closed-down airfield, features eight 15-story tower blocks and 11 smaller three- and four-floor buildings. After the Games, a portion of its apartments were designated as social housing and co-ownership units, while university students, young workers, and immigrants were provided with 1,800 rooms.

In close proximity, the Media Centre was built on a disused industrial site in the Malherbe district. It comprises seven eight- to 10-story buildings, offering a mix of social housing and apartments for sale. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Olympics, a stunning 300-square-meter mural showcasing scenes from the Games, including a portrait of Jean-Claude Killy, the renowned French skier, was painted on one of the buildings.

Efforts are being made to breathe new life into the Olympic Village and Media Centre, ensuring that they remain valuable assets to the city of Grenoble. With the planned renovations and investments, the aim is to revitalize these iconic structures and attract residents and businesses alike, fostering a vibrant and thriving community once again.