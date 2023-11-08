Minecraft Expands Efforts to Ensure Safe Gaming Experience

Minecraft, the widely popular game developed Mojang Studios and owned Microsoft, continues to captivate millions of players around the world. With over 300 million copies sold since its inception in 2009, Minecraft’s enduring appeal lies in its massive fanbase, particularly among children.

Recognizing the importance of providing a secure online environment for players, especially kids, Microsoft and Mojang have joined forces to launch an official Minecraft server list website. This ambitious initiative aims to empower parents to safeguard their children’s gaming experience.

In collaboration with Gamersafer, Mojang has established stringent criteria for servers to be included on the official list. First and foremost, servers must demonstrate compliance with Minecraft Usage Guidelines. Additionally, they are required to provide comprehensive information, including official contact details, server purpose, target audience, and community management practices that shape the server’s values and principles. By offering these details upfront, players gain valuable insights before immersing themselves in a server’s unique world.

Moreover, servers listed on the official website must continually adhere to Mojang’s guidelines. Gamersafer will periodically monitor these servers to ensure ongoing compliance, rewarding them with badges on the official list for implementing safety-enhancing features.

While being part of the official Minecraft server list signifies a server’s commitment to safety, Mojang stresses that this alone does not guarantee a completely risk-free environment. The company emphasizes that online safety necessitates consistent parental involvement, ongoing education for children, and other proactive measures. The newly launched website aims to complement these efforts providing invaluable information and guidance on the journey of online safety.

As with any nascent project, the official Minecraft server list is expected to evolve and undergo changes in the coming months. Mojang and its partners remain dedicated to refining and expanding this initiative to ensure a secure and enjoyable gaming experience for all Minecraft players.

FAQ

1. What is the purpose of the official Minecraft server list website?

The official Minecraft server list website aims to assist parents in creating a safer gaming experience for their children. It provides comprehensive information about servers, enabling parents to make informed decisions about where their kids play.

2. How are servers selected for inclusion on the list?

Servers must meet the strict criteria set Mojang and Gamersafer to be included on the official list. These criteria encompass compliance with Minecraft Usage Guidelines, provision of official contact information, clear server purpose and target audience, and implementation of community management practices that uphold core values and principles.

3. Can servers on the official list be considered completely safe?

While servers on the official Minecraft server list prioritize safety, Mojang emphasizes that no server can guarantee absolute safety. Online safety requires ongoing parental involvement, education for children, and various proactive measures. The official list serves as a valuable resource in the journey of online safety, complementing these essential efforts.

4. Will the official Minecraft server list website undergo changes?

As a newly launched project, the official Minecraft server list website is expected to evolve and adapt. Mojang and its partners remain committed to refining and expanding this initiative to enhance the overall gaming experience and prioritize player safety.