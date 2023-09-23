Explore Paris Like Emily in Paris with Dharma’s New Tour

If you’ve been longing to experience the magic of Paris as seen in the hit series “Emily in Paris,” you’re in luck. Dharma, a travel company, is launching its first-ever Emily in Paris tour next spring. This officially licensed experience promises to bring the show to life and immerse you in the iconic French city.

The Paris Emily tour will take place from April 17 to April 24, 2024. Over the course of five days, guests will enjoy a curated itinerary filled with adventure, fashion, gastronomy, cultural exchange, and the opportunity to explore hidden gems in Paris. The trip will be hosted Ines Tazi, a popular Instagram influencer who has appeared on Netflix reality shows.

Throughout the tour, guests will be accommodated at the Hotel Des Grandes Ecoles, located in the vibrant Latin Quarter of the city. The price of the tour starts at $3,601 and includes breakfast, four nights of hotel accommodation, two dinners, a French lesson, a photography masterclass, a fashion excursion led the show’s head costume designer Marylin Fitoussi, a pain au chocolat making class, visits to filming locations, and a masterclass on the art of French flirting.

The tour also promises a surprise visit from an influencer and fashion specialist for a museum tour. While flights, additional meals, optional activities, and travel insurance are not included in the tour price, Dharma offers the flexibility to pay for the trip in four installments. Sharing a room with another solo traveler is also an option for those looking to save on the ticket price.

If you’ve ever wanted to step into Emily’s stylish shoes and explore Paris through her eyes, the Paris Emily tour is your chance. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the enchantment of the City of Light and create lasting memories. For more information and to book your trip, visit SeekDharma.com.

