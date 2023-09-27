Meta to Release Lego AR Game for Meta Quest 3 Headset

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced that its Quest 3 headset will offer an augmented reality (AR) Lego game called Lego Bricktales. However, this is not a new game, but rather an existing game that is already available on other platforms. Lego Bricktales is a simple puzzle adventure game that has received positive reviews for its resemblance to the Lego experience.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the AR version of Lego Bricktales will “understand your space so you can play with the world around you.” This means that players will be able to solve puzzles and build their own creations on any flat surface in their room.

In addition to Lego Bricktales, Meta also showcased another tabletop game called BAM! during the announcement. However, there is no information yet on the pricing or release dates for these games on the Meta Quest 3 headset.

