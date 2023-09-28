The Nun: How to Watch the Horror Movie via Streaming on HBO Max

“The Nun” is a horror movie that was released on September 7, 2018, written Gary Dauberman and directed Corin Hardy. Set in 1952 in Romania, the Vatican sends Father Burke and Sister Irene to investigate the death of a young nun. The duo embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth, with the help of Frenchie, a villager who used to transport supplies to the nuns.

The cast of “The Nun” includes Demián Bichir as Father Burke, Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie, Bonnie Aarons as The Nun, Ingrid Bisu as Sister Oana, August Maturo as Daniel, Charlotte Hope as Sister Victoria, and more. The movie was produced Peter Safran and James Wan.

For those interested in streaming “The Nun,” it is available on HBO Max. HBO Max is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including original programs and exclusive shows. To watch “The Nun” on HBO Max, follow these steps:

1. Go to HBOMax.com/subscribe.

2. Click on “Sign Up Now.”

3. Choose a plan based on your preferences and budget. The options include:

– $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year with ads.

– $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year ad-free.

– $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year for the ultimate ad-free experience.

4. Enter your personal information and password.

5. Select “Create Account.”

HBO Max offers different plans with varying features. The Max With Ads plan allows streaming in Full HD on up to two devices simultaneously. The Max Ad-Free plan removes commercials, provides Full HD streaming on two devices at once, and allows for 30 downloads for offline viewing. The Max Ultimate Ad-Free plan offers streaming on four devices at once in 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, and 100 downloads.

The synopsis of “The Nun” is as follows: “A priest with a haunted past and a novice on the threshold of her final vows are sent the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.”

Please note that streaming services may change over time. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– The Nun IMDb page