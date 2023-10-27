The Nun II: Stream the Spooky Sequel Now

The Nun II, the highly anticipated follow-up to The Nun and the latest addition to The Conjuring universe, is now available for streaming. While the evil demon Valak seemed to be defeated in the previous installment, it returns in this film, causing mysterious deaths throughout Europe. Sister Irene takes on the challenge once again, determined to rid the world of Valak. The movie, released in theaters on Sept. 8, has received mixed reviews but promises plenty of creepy moments for horror enthusiasts.

To watch The Nun II from the comfort of your home, you can sign up for Max, HBO’s premium streaming service. Prices start at $9.99/month, and there is currently no free trial available. However, we have gathered some money-saving options for you. With Max, you can not only stream The Nun II but also other films in The Conjuring universe, making it a convenient choice for a horror movie marathon.

Max offers different subscription options. With a basic subscription, you can watch The Nun II and other movies with ads for $9.99/month. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can save 22% signing up for an annual Max Ad-Free subscription for $149.99, equivalent to $12.49/month. AT&T customers on select wireless and internet plans, as well as Cricket customers on the $60/month unlimited plan, can access Max for free.

If you don’t want to subscribe to another streaming service, you have the option to rent or purchase The Nun II digitally from platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV+, and YouTube.

Stream The Nun II now and prepare for a thrilling and terrifying experience as Sister Irene faces off against Valak in this chilling sequel.

FAQ

