The Nun II: A Terrifying Sequel Now Available for Streaming

The Nun II, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 horror film The Nun, has been making waves both in theaters and now on streaming platforms. Following its success at the box office, where it earned an impressive $263.5 million worldwide, The Nun II is now available to stream at home just in time for Halloween.

Set in France in 1956, The Nun II follows the story of Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as she investigates the brutal murder of a priest. Little does she know, the powerful and mysterious evil from her past has returned to torment her once again.

Directed Michael Chaves and produced Peter Safran and James Wan, The Nun II features a talented cast, including Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Bonnie Aarons, and more. Although the sequel may not have surpassed the box office success of its predecessor, it has received positive feedback from audiences.

In terms of online streaming, The Nun II can be rented or purchased in 4K Ultra HD on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Additionally, the film will begin streaming on Max on Friday, joining a collection of other movies in the Conjuring Universe already available on the platform.

For those interested in accessing Max and its wide range of offerings, adding the streaming service to an existing Amazon Prime subscription is an option at $15.99 per month. Prime Video subscribers can enjoy the convenience of having everything Max has to offer in one accessible app, including popular shows like Succession, live news from CNN, NBA on TNT, and much more.

Not an Amazon Prime member? They offer a 30-day free trial, allowing new subscribers to enjoy the full benefits of the service, from Prime Video to fast shipping and exclusive deals.

For fans of The Conjuring Universe, which centers around the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Nun II is just one installment in the larger franchise. The main series follows the investigations conducted the Warrens, while spin-off films like The Nun II explore the origins of the entities they encounter.

The DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD versions of The Nun II are set to be released on November 14th, available for pre-order on various platforms including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

With its chilling storyline and atmospheric setting, The Nun II delivers a terrifying experience that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to stream this thrilling sequel and immerse yourself in the world of the Conjuring Universe.