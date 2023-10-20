“The Nun II” to Stream Just in Time for Halloween

Warner Bros.’ latest installment in the “Conjuring” horror franchise, “The Nun II,” will begin streaming on Max on Oct. 27, just in time for Halloween. The film, which was released in theaters on Sept. 8, follows the success of the original “Nun,” which became the highest-grossing movie in the entire “Conjuring” universe.

“The Nun II” continues the story of the characters from the first film, with Taissa Farmiga reprising her role as Sister Irene. Set four years after the defeat of the Demon Nun and Valak, the film takes place at a boarding school in France, where things take a hellishly twisted turn. The cast includes Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, and Bonnie Aarons as the eerie titular Nun. Filmmaker Michael Chaves returns to direct the movie, having previously helmed “The Curse of La Llorona” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”

According to Variety film critic Dennis Harvey, the “Conjuring” franchise has become a powerhouse in the horror genre, with the series now on its ninth feature entry in just a decade. Despite garbled and silly mythologies, the films offer familiar formulaic scares that provide creepy comfort food for viewers. The presence of talented actors and superior atmospherics enhances the overall experience.

Get ready to stream “The Nun II” on Max starting Oct. 27 for a spine-chilling Halloween experience.

Sources:

– Variety (source article)