The Nun 2: A Supernatural Horror Sequel Now Streaming on HBO Max

The highly anticipated gothic supernatural horror film, The Nun 2, is now available for streaming on HBO Max. Directed Michael Chaves and written Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper, The Nun 2 serves as a direct sequel to the 2018 release, ‘The Nun’, and is the eighth installment in The Conjuring Universe franchise.

In this chilling sequel, set four years after the events of The Nun, Sister Irene, played Taissa Farmiga, finds herself in a convent in Italy. After having a vision of Maurice, portrayed Jonas Bloquet, pleading for her help, Sister Irene discovers a series of murders across Europe that are allegedly the work of the demonic entity Valak. Under the orders of the Cardinal, she embarks on a mission to uncover the truth alongside Sister Debra, portrayed Storm Reid.

The cast of The Nun 2 includes an ensemble of talented actors, such as Margot Bernazzi, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Bonnie Aarons, and more. Andrew Morgado lends his voice to several demonic beings featured in the film.

To watch The Nun 2 via streaming, simply head over to HBO Max. HBO Max, launched in 2020, is a subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service that offers a diverse library of original titles and content from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming & Interactive Entertainment branches, including Animal Planet, CNN, Cartoon Network, Eurosport, and Adult Swim.

To access The Nun 2 and enjoy all that HBO Max has to offer, follow these steps:

1. Visit HBOMax.com/subscribe

2. Click on ‘Sign Up Now’

3. Choose your preferred plan:

– $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

– $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

– $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free)

4. Provide your personal information and select a password

5. Click on ‘Create Account’

HBO Max offers different subscription tiers. The Max With Ads plan allows for streaming on two supported devices in Full HD resolution. The Max Ad-Free plan eliminates commercials and also allows for streaming on two devices at once in Full HD. Additionally, it allows users to download up to 30 titles for offline viewing. The Max Ultimate Ad-Free plan provides the most premium experience, allowing streaming on four devices simultaneously in 4K Ultra HD resolution, with Dolby Atmos audio, and up to 100 downloads.

Experience the terror and suspense of The Nun 2, as Sister Irene confronts a powerful evil in 1956 France. Stream the film now on HBO Max and let the horror unfold before your eyes.

