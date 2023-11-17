New Study Reveals Drastic Increase in News Consumption on TikTok

A recent study conducted Pew Research has brought to light a significant shift in news consumption habits among TikTok users. According to the survey data released on Wednesday, the percentage of TikTok users who rely on the popular video-sharing platform for news has nearly doubled since 2020.

In 2020, only 22% of TikTok users reported getting news from the app. However, this number surged to a staggering 43% in 2023, indicating a substantial increase in the platform’s role as a news source. This trend aligns with a broader cultural shift, as an increasing number of Americans are turning to digital platforms for their daily news intake.

While Facebook still remains the most popular social media platform for news consumption among U.S. adults, with roughly three in 10 getting their news from the site, TikTok has shown remarkable growth since 2020. The platform has surpassed platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and even X (formerly known as Twitter) in terms of news consumption.

Interestingly, the study also revealed noteworthy differences in news consumption habits between genders. Women were more likely to rely on platforms such as Nextdoor, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for news, while men tended to gravitate towards Reddit, X, and YouTube.

One of the most striking findings of the study was the partisan differentiation among news consumers on various platforms. While Democrats or those leaning Democratic made up the majority of regular news consumers on most sites, there was no significant partisan difference among news consumers on Facebook, X, or Nextdoor.

TikTok, which originated in China in 2016 and launched worldwide in 2018, has experienced exponential growth in popularity in the United States. This growth has occurred despite concerns surrounding user privacy, leading to bans of the app on government devices and even statewide bans in some instances.

As news consumption patterns continue to evolve, it is crucial for users to critically evaluate the sources and credibility of the information they encounter on social media platforms.

FAQs:

1. What percentage of TikTok users get their news from the app?

According to a Pew Research study, 43% of TikTok users reported getting news from the app in 2023, which is almost double the percentage from 2020.

2. Which social media platform is the most popular for news consumption?

Facebook remains the most popular social media platform for news consumption among U.S. adults, with approximately three in 10 individuals relying on the site for news.

3. How has TikTok’s growth in news consumption compared to other platforms since 2020?

TikTok has shown significantly more growth in news consumption than any other platform since 2020. It has surpassed platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and X in popularity as a news source.

4. Are there differences in news consumption habits between genders?

Yes, according to the study, women are more likely to get their news from platforms like Nextdoor, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, while men tend to lean towards Reddit, X, and YouTube.

5. Is there a partisan difference in news consumers on various platforms?

The study found that the majority of regular news consumers on many sites are Democrats or lean Democratic. However, there is no significant partisan difference among news consumers on Facebook, X, or Nextdoor.