Title: Remembering New Jersey Celebrities Lost in 2023

Summary: Reflecting on the lives and legacies of New Jersey celebrities who passed away in 2023.

It is customary to take stock of our lives and remember those we’ve lost as a new year begins. In 2023, New Jersey bid farewell to several prominent figures who made significant contributions to different fields. Here, we remember their impact and the marks they left behind.

One of the most resonating losses last year was Andre Braugher. Known for his captivating performances, Braugher mesmerized audiences with his portrayal of Frank Pembleton in “Homicide: Life On The Street.” While he had a prolific career, one episode in particular stood out, where his character interviewed a victim trapped between a subway train and the platform’s edge. In that haunting portrayal, Braugher showcased his immense talent. His passing at the age of 61 from lung cancer came as a shock to many.

Suzanne Shepherd, an accomplished actress, was also among those we lost. Recognized for her roles as mob wives’ mothers, Shepherd’s performances in “Goodfellas” and “The Sopranos” were memorable. She passed away at the age of 89.

Renowned jazz crooner Tony Bennett, a 20-time Grammy award winner, left an indelible mark on the music industry. Despite his association with Lady Gaga in recent years, Bennett’s smooth vocals captivated audiences for decades. He made Englewood, New Jersey his home for many years, leaving a lasting impression on the local music scene. Bennett passed away at the age of 96.

Wayne Shorter, a celebrated composer and saxophonist, hailed from Newark. He spent his childhood exploring the marshy areas that now encompass Newark Liberty International Airport. Shorter’s contributions to jazz were significant, and his passing at the age of 89 was mourned many.

Carol Higgins Clark, a renowned mystery novelist and daughter of acclaimed author Mary Higgins Clark, was another loss in 2023. Having grown up in Washington Township, New Jersey, Clark’s storytelling gift shone through her writings. She passed away at the age of 66 from appendix cancer.

Ron Cephas Jones, a Paterson native, fought through adversity to become an Emmy-winning actor. Overcoming his struggles with addiction, Jones made a name for himself with his heartfelt portrayal of Randall’s father in the series “This Is Us.” His moving performances touched the hearts of many until his passing at the age of 66 from a pulmonary disorder.

Lastly, we remember George ‘Funky’ Brown, the drummer and founding member of the Jersey City band, Kool & The Gang. Brown’s infectious music, including hits like “Celebration,” brought joy to countless wedding receptions and events. He passed away at the age of 74 from lung cancer.

As we honor their memories, these New Jersey celebrities will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Their contributions to their respective fields and the impact they made on our lives will never be forgotten.