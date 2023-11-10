New Nintendo Switch OLED and Xbox Series X Deals Available at Dell

Dell is offering great deals on gaming consoles this week. The black-and-white Nintendo Switch OLED console is now priced at $349.99 with a $75 Dell gift card, effectively bringing the price down to $275. Along with the console, you can also use the gift card to purchase games and accessories, such as the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

If you already own the Switch OLED, you can take advantage of Dell’s offer on the Xbox Series X, which is available for $449.99 with a $75 gift card. This discount applies to both the console itself and various games and accessories, like Star Wars Jedi: Survior or Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

Both the Nintendo Switch OLED and Xbox Series X are high-end consoles that offer better performance and more storage than their cheaper counterparts. The OLED model features a seven-inch OLED display and a sturdy kickstand, while the Xbox Series X supports 4K gaming and has a disc drive for playing both digital and physical games.

In addition to the console deals, Dell is also offering a discount on the Amazfit Band 7 fitness tracker. The tracker is currently priced at $34.99 ($15 off) on Amazon and Best Buy. It comes with an impressive feature set, including OLED display, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen readings, stress tracking, and sleep tracking.

If you’re in the mood for some smart lighting, the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off) on Amazon and Best Buy. This kit includes 10 modular light panels that can be customized with millions of colors and are compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Take advantage of these deals and enhance your gaming and fitness experiences with the latest consoles and accessories.

