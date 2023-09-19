The Night Logan Woke Up: A Thrilling Canadian TV Series Arrives on Netflix

The Night Logan Woke Up, originally titled La nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s’est réveillé in French, is an exciting new TV series that has been licensed Netflix. Created, written, directed, produced, and edited Xavier Dolan, renowned for his work in films such as The Death and Life of John F. Donovan and the upcoming movie, The Beast, this marks Dolan’s first foray into the world of television.

The series made its debut on Club Illico in Canada in November 2022 and was later aired on Canal+ in France. It received critical acclaim and was even submitted at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in 2023.

The Night Logan Woke Up is set in a small town in Quebec and revolves around an unspeakable event that occurred in 1991, which haunts a family as they try to conceal their dark secret. Thirty years later, the secrets resurface, leading the family on a relentless pursuit of reconciliation.

The stellar cast includes Xavier Dolan himself, along with Magalie Lépine Blondeau, Éric Bruneau, Karl Walcott, Anne Dorval, and Julie LeBreton.

Netflix US will be streaming all five episodes of The Night Logan Woke Up on October 1st, 2023. The series has received accolades from critics and audiences, with The Playlist giving it an A- rating. On IMDb, it holds a rating of 7.7, while having a score of 60% on RottenTomatoes.

StudioCanal (Canal+) has licensed two shows to Netflix US for October 2023, with The Night Logan Woke Up being one of them. The other series, Django, is an English-language Western that features a talented cast, including Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock, Lisa Vicari, and Noomi Rapace.

If you’re a fan of suspenseful and captivating storytelling, be sure to catch The Night Logan Woke Up on Netflix. It promises to be a gripping series that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Sources:

– IMDb

– RottenTomatoes