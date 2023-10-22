A Nigerian Action Thriller Breaks Records on Netflix, Showcasing the Power of Nollywood

A Nigerian action thriller titled “The Black Book” has captured international attention, reaching record viewership numbers on Netflix. The film highlights the issues of corruption and police brutality in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, and has spent three weeks among the platform’s top 10 English-language titles globally. Within 48 hours of its release, it garnered 5.6 million views, and its second week, it was featured among the top 10 titles in 69 countries.

Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry, has been a global phenomenon since the 1990s, and “The Black Book” is a testament to its continued growth and success. Nollywood is the world’s second-largest film industry after India in terms of the number of productions, with an average of 2,000 movies released annually.

As a $1 million movie, “The Black Book” was financed with the support of experts and founders in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. It tells the story of Nigeria’s history, spanning 40 years from military regimes’ reigns of terror to the present day, where police brutality and abuse of power remain rampant. The film focuses on the character of Paul Edima, a former special operative turned pastor, seeking justice for his son’s death at the hands of corrupt police officers.

One of the film’s core messages is the need for justice and a reflection on Nigeria’s past to better understand its present. The issue of delayed justice and police brutality is not new in the country, as highlighted the deadly protests in 2020. Effiong, the producer of “The Black Book,” emphasizes the power of art and film to positively impact society and believes that Nigeria should do a better job of teaching its history in schools.

“The Black Book” has been praised for its success and potential in the Nigerian and African film industry. According to a recent report from Digital TV Research, Africa’s streaming on-demand video market is projected to grow to 18 million subscribers. Netflix, recognizing the talent and creativity in Africa, is committed to investing in African content and telling African stories.

Effiong asserts that “The Black Book” showcases the strength of Nigeria’s film industry and emphasizes its significance as a film made Black people, with Black actors, producers, and funding. It serves as a global blockbuster, demanding the world’s attention. Nigeria’s film industry has reached a point where it can no longer be ignored, with films like “The Black Book” gaining remarkable success and recognition on global platforms like Netflix.

