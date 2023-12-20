Nollywood Breaks Records on Netflix with The Black Book

In a surprising turn of events, Nollywood has made history on Netflix with its latest film, The Black Book. The revenge thriller, directed Editi Effiong, has become the first-ever Nigerian film to reach third place on Netflix’s worldwide film charts. Despite being made with a budget of just $1 million, the film received an astounding 5.6 million views within 48 hours of its release on September 22. Throughout its opening weeks, it was watched over 20 million people and even broke into Netflix’s Top 10 list in 69 countries.

The success of The Black Book can be attributed to its unique combination of action and an intriguing revenge storyline woven with Nigerian history. The film provides an insight into the past 40 years of Nigeria, shedding light on government corruption, police brutality, and the struggle for justice faced ordinary Nigerians. Director Editi Effiong emphasizes the authenticity of the film, stating that it portrays Nigeria as it truly is, in a way that the Nigerian people themselves would recognize.

This breakthrough for Nollywood has raised the bar for Nigerian cinema, positioning it as a driving force for Netflix and other streaming services venturing into Africa and looking to export African films globally. Market intelligence group Digital TV Research predicts significant growth in the African SVOD market, with subscriptions expected to reach 18 million 2029, more than double the current estimation of 8 million.

Editi Effiong believes that the Nigerian film industry has reached a pivotal point where it demands the attention of the world. Through high production standards, meticulous pre-production, and an unwavering commitment to world-class visuals, The Black Book excelled above the typical norms of Nollywood films. The director’s dedication to authenticity and realism was evident through the extensive research and rehearsal period, resulting in outstanding performances.

The Black Book stands out as a Nigerian film that proudly showcases the country’s culture, perspectives, and challenges, going beyond the stereotypes often presented in Hollywood movies. Its success is not only a milestone for Nollywood but also a testament to the global appeal and recognition that African cinema deserves. As Nollywood continues to produce groundbreaking films like The Black Book, it solidifies its position as a major player in the global film industry.