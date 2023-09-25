The Vegas Golden Knights Announces Streaming Deal with ViewLift

The Vegas Golden Knights have partnered with streaming platform provider ViewLift to manage their online streaming service. The team, in collaboration with Scripps Sports, has launched the streaming service called KnightTime+. This move comes after a deal was struck with Scripps and the NHL Vegas Golden Knights to bring their games to free broadcast TV in-market and offer streaming options for fans.

Local fans can catch Golden Knights games on the local Scripps-owned ION network on KMCC-TV with an antenna for free. However, for streaming access, fans can subscribe to the KnightTime+ service for $69.99 per season or $6.99 for a single game. This subscription price is significantly cheaper than many other regional sports network streaming services.

Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO, Kerry Bubolz, expressed excitement about the launch of KnightTime+, stating that it makes the team more accessible to their fanbase. He also highlighted the collaboration with Scripps Sports and ViewLift as instrumental in providing live and on-demand coverage of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Scripps Sports President, Brian Lawlor, stressed the importance of providing the best broadcast and streaming deal for the Stanley Cup champions and their fans. He acknowledged the Golden Knights’ commitment to making all Scripps Sports-produced games available on every device and video platform.

KMCC-TV, which will be rebranded as an independent station before the start of the 2023-24 NHL season, will host the Golden Knights games. Scripps also owns the Las Vegas ABC affiliate, KTNV, which will serve as a marketing platform for KMCC and the Golden Knights telecasts.

The decision to partner with ViewLift and launch KnightTime+ comes after the Golden Knights cut ties with AT&T SportsNet in May. This move raises questions about the role of regional sports networks in the evolving video market. Warner Bros. Discovery also recently announced plans to shut down all AT&T SportsNet regional sports networks the end of the year.

Interestingly, the trend of moving to free broadcast TV is not unique to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Phoenix Suns made a similar move in April cutting ties with Bally Sports and partnering with Gray Television to make their games free over the air. Fans of the Suns and the WNBA Phoenix Mercury will be able to watch games for free on KTVK and KPHE, with the expansion of KPHE allowing the Suns to be viewed over the air in all three of Arizona’s TV markets.

