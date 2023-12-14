Instagram Testing New Feature to Enhance Privacy and Sharing

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature called “Flipside,” which aims to enhance privacy and allow users to share more intimate and personal photos with a select group of friends. This feature is reminiscent of the concept of “finstas” – alternate Instagram accounts where users post real-life and unedited photos, as opposed to the carefully curated content typically shared on public profiles.

The discovery of this feature was made Alessandro Paluzzi, a specialist in reverse engineering social media apps. Initially named “Your Space,” Instagram’s Flipside feature creates a separate area within a user’s profile where only chosen friends can access and view the content shared. Unlike traditional private accounts, users don’t need to create a completely separate account or use an existing one to utilize Flipside.

To access a user’s Flipside, one simply needs to swipe down on their profile, providing a convenient and intuitive way to navigate between the primary and secondary accounts. Instagram confirmed that Flipside is currently in the internal prototype stage and has not yet entered public testing.

The introduction of this feature addresses concerns that arose several years ago, when the trend of younger Instagram users, including teens, creating private accounts without parental knowledge emerged. Instagram’s Flipside feature offers a solution that allows for a more controlled and private sharing experience, even for minors whose parents might not be aware of their account’s existence.

While Flipside is still in development, its potential impact on Instagram users is significant. It demonstrates Instagram’s commitment to enhancing privacy and evolving to meet users’ needs and preferences. With this new feature, users will have the option to share their most personal moments exclusively with a select group of friends, providing a more intimate and authentic experience on the platform.