The Evolving Landscape of News Media and Platformed Publishing

The recent survey conducted the News Media Association in the United Kingdom highlighted a growing concern among editors: 90% of them believe that Google and Meta (formerly Facebook) pose a significant threat to journalism. This pessimism arises from the increasing risks faced news organizations that rely on social media platforms and search engines for distribution.

In the age of big tech, news companies find themselves at a crossroads. While platforms like Google and Facebook provide access to a vast audience, they also prioritize other types of content, making it difficult for citizens to find reliable news produced journalists. Such platforms have the power to change their terms of service at will, leaving news organizations to deal with the consequences.

However, news companies are not sitting idly. Some are taking steps to reclaim control and build resilience. For example, leading New Zealand digital publisher Stuff recently decided to limit its presence on platforms like X (previously Twitter), except for urgent public interest stories. This move reflects a growing awareness that relying solely on these platforms limits control over one’s own content.

The key challenge lies in the concept of “platformed publishing.” As news organizations primarily publish their journalism on platforms defined coding technologies and business models they have little influence over, they risk losing control over the distribution of their content. This issue is further exacerbated the declining visibility of news within these platforms.

The implications of this trend go beyond the realm of media metrics and advertising revenue. The influence of these platforms on democratic processes, including elections, is a cause for concern. The manipulation of algorithms and the prioritization of certain content can weaken democratic societies and allow disinformation to flourish.

In recent years, there has been some cause for optimism as Google and Facebook have started funding journalism. Australia and Canada have implemented laws requiring platforms to compensate news companies. However, these developments have resulted in news “blackouts” in those countries, making news content less visible to users.

Overall, the landscape of news media is evolving, and news organizations must carefully navigate the risks and rewards of relying on social media platforms and search engines. Emphasizing control over content distribution and promoting verified and trusted news remains essential to uphold democratic values and provide citizens with accurate information.

FAQ:

Q: What are the risks faced news media in relying on social media platforms and search engines?

A: The risks include the de-prioritization of news content, limited control over distribution, and declining visibility within platforms.

Q: How are news organizations responding to these risks?

A: Some news organizations are reclaiming control limiting their presence on platforms or diversifying their revenue models.

Q: What is “platformed publishing”?

A: It refers to a situation where news organizations have limited control over the distribution of their journalism due to their reliance on platforms defined coding technologies and business models they have little influence over.

Q: How does the influence of these platforms impact democratic processes?

A: The manipulation of algorithms and the prioritization of certain content can weaken democratic societies and contribute to the spread of disinformation.

Q: Are there any positive developments in terms of compensation for news companies?

A: Some countries have implemented laws requiring platforms to pay news companies for their content, but these developments have also resulted in news “blackouts” on platforms.