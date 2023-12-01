Redefining the Media Landscape: The Risk of Relying on Social Media and Search Engines

News organizations have long relied on social media platforms and search engines to distribute their content and reach their audience. However, a recent survey shows that 90 percent of editors in the United Kingdom believe that Google and Meta (formerly Facebook) pose a significant threat to journalism, with some even considering it an existential threat.

The main concern stems from the fact that big tech companies are de-prioritizing news content, making it increasingly challenging for citizens to find reliable and verified information produced journalists. The visibility of news within these platforms is rapidly declining, leading to what experts describe as “platformed publishing.” News organizations are losing control over the distribution of their journalism, as platforms dictate the terms and algorithms that determine the fate of their content.

But as news companies grapple with these risks, some are taking steps to regain control and build resilience into their revenue models. For instance, leading New Zealand digital publisher Stuff has decided to cease posting its content on social media platforms, except for urgent public interest stories. This move allows them to claim back some control over their content and avoid the pitfalls of relying too heavily on platforms.

The rise of platforms like Google and Facebook has created multiple risk points for news media. While news companies continue to distribute their content on these platforms, it is becoming increasingly evident that the risks outweigh the benefits. News is poorly promoted on these platforms, and with the algorithms controlled the platforms themselves, factual news content often takes a backseat to other forms of content.

The consequences of relying on social media and search engines go beyond media metrics and advertising revenue. They have a direct impact on democratic processes and the strength of societies. When citizens cannot access verified and trusted news, disinformation and misinformation fill the void, potentially disrupting democratic discourse and decision-making.

While platforms like Google and Facebook have made efforts to fund journalism and news content, the terms of these payments remain undisclosed. It is challenging to gauge the actual amount these platforms are paying for news content, but some estimates suggest that they should be paying far more than they currently do. The sustainability of these payment schemes is also uncertain, as platforms prioritize their other services and products over news.

In conclusion, news organizations must reevaluate their reliance on social media platforms and search engines. It is clear that the current model is not working as intended and poses significant risks to journalism and democratic societies. By diversifying their distribution channels and focusing on building direct relationships with their audience, news organizations can regain control and ensure the sustainability of quality journalism in the digital age.

FAQ

