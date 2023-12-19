Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro: Which One Should You Choose?

When it comes to choosing between the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, there are a few factors to consider. Both phones were recently released in October and are now available at discounted prices for the holiday season.

If storage capacity is important to you, then the 256GB Pixel 8 is a no-brainer. Currently priced at $531 at Best Buy (originally $759), it is even cheaper than the 128GB version. On the other hand, the 128GB unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro is priced at $799 (originally $999), which is the same as its Black Friday price.

However, the decision ultimately depends on your budget and the features you prioritize. In terms of performance, both phones are equipped with the newest Google-made chip and run on Android 14. Moreover, you can expect 7 years of guaranteed software support, ensuring that you receive updates until 2030.

Both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro also offer new AI features, such as the “Audio Magic Eraser,” which removes distracting sounds in videos, and the “Best Take,” which allows you to choose the best face from a series of photos, avoiding the dreaded blink. Additionally, both phones are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

One distinguishing feature of the Pixel 8 Pro is its superior camera quality. If photography is a top priority for you, then the Pro version may be the better choice. However, for most people, the Pixel 8 offers a compelling option with its lower price and considerable features, making it the best choice unless camera quality is of utmost importance.

Whether you opt for the Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 Pro, you can enjoy the benefits of Google’s new Titan M2 security chip, supporting face unlock and in-display fingerprint unlock.

In conclusion, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro both deliver impressive performance and features. Consider your storage needs, budget, and camera preferences to make the best choice for you.