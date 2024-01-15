XREAL Unveils Game-Changing AR Glasses: The XREAL Air 2 Ultra

XREAL, the leading augmented reality glasses manufacturer, is shaking up the market once again with the highly-anticipated release of their latest product, the XREAL Air 2 Ultra. Priced at $699, the Air 2 Ultra sets out to rival the Meta Quest 3 and the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headsets.

What sets the Air 2 Ultra apart is its cutting-edge technology. Users can expect a mind-blowing visual experience with Full HD video for each eye and an impressive field-of-view of 52 degrees, boasting a remarkable 42 pixels per degree. XREAL confidently claims that these specifications surpass those of the Apple Vision Pro.

Additionally, the Air 2 Ultra introduces support for Apple’s spatial video technology. Through third-party iPhone applications, users can seamlessly convert spatial videos captured on the iPhone 15 Pro into a regular side-by-side format, allowing for an immersive viewing experience on the XREAL Air 2 series glasses. This innovation eliminates the need for the costly Apple Vision Pro while still delivering exceptional quality.

The XREAL Air 2 Ultra is not just a technological powerhouse, but also a testament to comfort and design. Crafted from lightweight titanium, the glasses weigh a mere 80 grams. The adjustable temples and three nose pad options ensure a tailored and comfortable fit for every user.

Enthusiasts can already place their preorders for the Air 2 Ultra on XREAL’s official website. Shipments are scheduled to begin in March, coinciding with the release of the latest NRSDK 2.2 tools for developers.

The XREAL Air 2 Ultra promises to revolutionize the augmented reality industry. With its unmatched features and competitive pricing, it is poised to become the go-to choice for AR enthusiasts and professionals alike. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the future of AR. Order your XREAL Air 2 Ultra today.