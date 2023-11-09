Meta Whistleblower Exposes Child Safety Issues on Social Media

Arturo Béjar, a former employee of Meta (formerly Facebook), recently came forward as a whistleblower to shed light on the company’s knowledge of the harm its platforms were causing to children. Béjar, who worked as an engineering director on Meta’s Protect and Care Team, revealed that the company was aware of kids being exposed to inappropriate content, including unwanted advances and harmful material recommended Meta’s algorithms. Despite this knowledge, Meta chose not to take decisive action to address these issues.

In his testimony before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, Béjar emphasized the urgency of the crisis and called for legislation to hold social media companies accountable for protecting children online. He stated that companies like Meta should no longer be trusted to regulate themselves and that greater transparency was necessary. Béjar’s revelations echoed those of a previous whistleblower, Frances Haugen, who testified before a Senate subcommittee two years ago, triggering a major scandal for Meta.

While Béjar’s testimony is another damning indictment of social media companies’ negligence regarding child safety, it remains to be seen whether Congress will take swift action to address these concerns. The lack of urgency displayed lawmakers in passing legislation to protect children online is disconcerting. Despite some promising progress, such as bills passing out of committee, the US still lacks comprehensive laws on children’s online safety.

2023 has been a peculiar year for social media regulations in the country. While there is bipartisan support for laws focused on children’s safety, the bills have yet to receive a floor vote. This has left the US with a disjointed approach to the issue, including executive actions, state laws of questionable constitutionality, and lawsuits from various entities. It is crucial for Congress to pass legislation that provides a uniform and effective framework for protecting children online.

The exposure of Meta’s knowledge and inaction regarding child safety could be the driving force that finally pushes Congress to take concrete action. The public’s demand for accountability and the pressure from whistleblowers like Béjar and Haugen are creating a sense of urgency that cannot be ignored. It is time to prioritize the well-being of children in the digital realm and implement comprehensive laws that hold social media companies responsible for the harm they cause.

