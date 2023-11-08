New 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K: Elevate your Entertainment Experience!

Looking to upgrade your streaming device? Amazon has just released the new 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K, and it’s available at an incredible price of only $24.99. But hurry, you’ll need a special code to take advantage of this offer!

With the new Fire TV Stick 4K, you’ll not only enjoy a cinematic experience with vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio, but you’ll also benefit from advanced streaming performance that takes your entertainment to the next level.

One of the most notable features of the Fire TV Stick 4K is its Wi-Fi 6 support. This means you can enjoy smooth 4K streaming, even with multiple devices connected to your router. No more buffering or lagging when you’re in the middle of your favorite movie or TV show!

Not just limited to streaming, the Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to do more with your smart home. Control compatible devices like cameras and lights using the included Alexa Voice Remote. It’s as simple as pressing a button and asking Alexa to dim the lights or check the weather.

And here’s an exciting bonus: when you purchase the Fire TV Stick 4K, you’ll receive a six-month subscription to MGM+. Immerse yourself in thousands of Hollywood movies and original series, making your streaming experience even more enjoyable.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer. Make sure to apply the promo code TNF23 during checkout to secure your new Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99. Please note that this offer is subject to availability and certain terms and conditions apply.

FAQ:

Q: What is the promo code for the Fire TV Stick 4K?

A: The promo code for the Fire TV Stick 4K is TNF23.

Q: Can I stream in 4K with the Fire TV Stick 4K?

A: Yes, the Fire TV Stick 4K supports vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Q: What is Wi-Fi 6 support?

A: Wi-Fi 6 support allows for smooth 4K streaming even when multiple devices are connected to your router.

Q: Can I control my smart home devices with the Fire TV Stick 4K?

A: Yes, the included Alexa Voice Remote allows you to control compatible devices such as cameras and lights.

Q: How long is the MGM+ subscription included with the Fire TV Stick 4K?

A: When you purchase the Fire TV Stick 4K, you will receive a six-month subscription to MGM+.

Q: How do I redeem the promo code for the Fire TV Stick 4K?

A: During checkout, enter the promo code TNF23 to apply the discount to your purchase.