New Perspectives on Threads: Privacy and Data Collection

Threads, a social media platform launched Meta, has reached a milestone of over 100 million monthly active users, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The platform, which was built on the foundation of Instagram, experienced a surge in growth initially, but has since plateaued. While Threads may seem like a promising avenue for public conversations, concerns have been raised regarding its data collection practices.

Unlike other platforms such as Bluesky and Mastodon, Threads follows the same data collection policies as its parent company, which also owns Facebook and Instagram. This means that the platform collects a wide range of user data, raising questions about the necessity and sensitivity of the information gathered. Calli Schroeder, the global privacy counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, argues that Threads collects more information than is required for its service to function.

Meta itself has faced criticism for its extensive data holdings on individuals. Threads’ association with Meta raises concerns about the vast amount of user data already in the company’s possession. As the platform continues to grow, it is essential to address these privacy concerns and ensure that user data is protected.

This is not the first time a social media platform has faced data privacy issues. Twitter, prior to Elon Musk’s takeover, had a history of compromising user data and accounts. Hackers gained access to users’ private information, leading to legal action and fines the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC issued a consent decree against Twitter, prohibiting the platform from misleading consumers about its data protection practices.

Regulating data collection and privacy remains a pressing issue, but progress has been slow. State-level laws and individual enforcement actions are the primary drivers for curbing data collection practices. The proposed American Data Privacy and Protection Act, introduced in 2022, is currently stuck in congressional limbo. Industry experts emphasize that without comprehensive regulation, companies are unlikely to change their data collection practices voluntarily.

The need for improved privacy measures and transparent data collection practices is crucial in today’s digital landscape. As platforms like Threads continue to gain popularity, it is essential to address user concerns and ensure that personal information is safeguarded.

