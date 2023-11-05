Amazon Celebrates Alexa’s 8th Birthday with Discounts on Smart Devices

Believe it or not, Amazon’s popular voice assistant, Alexa, is turning eight years old on November 6th. To celebrate this milestone, Amazon is offering special discounts on a range of Alexa-enabled devices. From streaming sticks to smart displays, there are great deals to be found. One particularly attractive offer is the chance to get a free Sengled color smart bulb when you purchase the latest Echo Show 5 at its lowest price ever – $39.99, a substantial saving of $69.99. Alternatively, you can buy the Echo Show 5 itself for just $39.99, with a $50 discount. This smart display features a 5.5-inch screen, improved speakers, updated microphones, and enhanced processing power. With Alexa integration, it can control other smart home devices, provide news updates, set alarms, and much more.

In addition to the Echo Show 5 deal, Amazon is also marking down the price of its AirTag Loops and key rings. Available through Woot until November 7th, you can purchase a leather AirTag Loop in brown, yellow, or red for $12.99 (a saving of $26), or buy two for $19.99 (a saving of $58). The AirTag key ring in yellow is on sale for $12.99 (a saving of $22), or you can get two for $19.99 (a saving of $50). These leather accessories are made from tanned French leather and provide a stylish way to attach your AirTag to keys, backpacks, and other items.

If you’re looking for even more savings, BuyDig is offering discounts on LG’s latest G3 OLED TVs, as well as throwing in Visa gift cards. For instance, you can purchase the 65-inch model for $2,296.99 (a saving of $1,000) and receive a $200 gift card. The LG G3 OLED TV offers exceptional brightness, wall-mounting capabilities, and excellent gaming performance. Additionally, the Aqara U100 smart lock is currently available at a discounted price of $164.99 (a saving of $65) on Amazon. This smart lock features a built-in fingerprint reader, a touchscreen keypad, and compatibility with Apple Home Key and Matter.

As a cherry on top, Target is offering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the highly-anticipated sequel to Fallen Order, for just $34.99, a 50% discount. This action-adventure game is available for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles. If you’re a fan of high-quality audio, you’ll be interested to know that the Beats Studio Pro headphones are on sale for approximately $199.95 (a saving of $150) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. These headphones offer superb sound quality, improved noise cancellation, long battery life, and support for lossless audio via USB-C.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long is the Amazon Alexa birthday celebration sale?

The Amazon Alexa birthday celebration sale is available for a limited time. Specific end dates for each deal may vary, so it’s best to check the retailer’s website for the latest information.

2. Can I use the Sengled smart bulb with devices other than the Echo Show 5?

Yes, the Sengled smart bulb is compatible with various smart home systems and devices. It can be controlled through voice commands using Alexa, as well as through dedicated apps or other smart home hubs.

3. What are the benefits of using an AirTag Loop or key ring?

The AirTag Loop and key ring provide a convenient way to attach your AirTag to different items such as keys, backpacks, or suitcases. This helps you keep track of your belongings and locate them using the Find My app on your Apple device.

4. Are there any special features of the LG G3 OLED TV?

The LG G3 OLED TV offers exceptional picture quality with its OLED display technology. It also has a bright panel, making it suitable for various lighting conditions. Additionally, it boasts excellent gaming capabilities, making it a popular choice for gamers.

5. How long will the discounted prices for the Aqara U100 smart lock be available?

The discounted prices for the Aqara U100 smart lock may be subject to change. It is advised to check the product listing on Amazon for the most up-to-date information regarding pricing and availability.