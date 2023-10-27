Bachelor in Paradise’s Mysterious Arrival: Samantha “Sam” Picco

As Bachelor in Paradise continues, a new arrival is set to shake things up on the show. Samantha “Sam” Picco, a reality TV veteran and member of Bachelor Nation, has entered the scene to offer an opportunity for the unmatched men in Paradise. While American viewers may not be familiar with Sam, she made a name for herself on Big Brother Canada 7 in 2019, where she placed ninth. She also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Canada Season 2 earlier this year.

Sam’s journey in the public eye has been filled with ups and downs. She was involved in a dramatic love triangle with her castmates Cole Medders and Lisa Mancini during her time on Bachelor in Paradise Canada. Ultimately, she left the show on her own, hoping to find love elsewhere. Now, she has crossed the border to give it another try on the U.S. version.

Aside from her reality TV ventures, Sam has a passion for the beauty industry. She got her start as a freelance wedding makeup artist and eventually opened her own salon called The Studio Beauty Bar. In early 2022, she launched her own jewelry and beauty line called Sam Brand, featuring Canadian-made products. Her company experienced immediate success, with her very first launch selling out.

On social media, Sam’s Instagram offers a peek into her life beyond the cameras. She shares moments with her family, friends, and her pet cat. She has also been open about her experiences living with ADHD. Sam’s sense of humor shines through in her posts, adding a comical touch to her online presence.

With her infectious energy and charismatic personality, Sam is ready to make her mark on Bachelor in Paradise. As she navigates the challenges and adventures of the show, viewers can expect to see her embracing new experiences and, perhaps, finding love along the way.

