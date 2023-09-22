Ohio Valley Wrestling TV Taping Sells Out Following “Wrestlers” Netflix Release

In a surprising turn of events, the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) TV taping on September 21, 2023, sold out, marking the first time in eight years that a regular Thursday night show had achieved this feat. The influx of fans can be attributed to the recent release of the documentary series “Wrestlers” on Netflix, which has garnered significant attention and increased interest in the wrestling promotion.

The demand for tickets was so high that two couples who were hoping to attend the show were unable to secure seats and left disappointed. One fan’s mother even traveled from out of state to see the show but was also turned away. This serves as a reminder for fans to purchase their OVW tickets online and well in advance.

The popularity of OVW has soared since the debut of “Wrestlers” on Netflix. Viewers are discovering the show through various channels and streaming services, including the FITE app and WBNA Channel 21. The increased viewership is likely to have a positive impact on OVW’s long-term success and fanbase.

In anticipation of the “Netflix Effect,” OVW made strategic decisions for this TV taping. While featuring some of the stars from the documentary series, the promotion also showcased the depth of its roster introducing viewers to other talented wrestlers. The dark match session before the live broadcast witnessed Manny Domingo and Star Rider taking on The Outrunners, creating an exciting start to the evening.

Matt Jones, co-owner of OVW and a key figure in “Wrestlers,” addressed the sold-out crowd and emphasized the importance of their support. With executives from multiple networks and Netflix in attendance, it is clear that OVW’s future is at stake. The success of this night and the upcoming weeks will determine potential developments such as a second season or a new television deal.

The live broadcast itself showcased the talent of rising stars like Will Austin and “The 80s Baby” TW3, who are steadily gaining popularity with fans. Additionally, the return of “Big Al” Alice Crowley and the introduction of a new women’s contender, Ti Ti, further heightened the excitement of the evening.

Freya the Slaya, a featured wrestler from “Wrestlers,” has transitioned into a babyface and now has support in the form of her cousin, Ti Ti. The arrival of a new bad girl faction, composed of Tiffany Nieves, Jada Stone, and Leila Grey, added an element of unpredictability to the women’s division.

Overall, the sold-out OVW TV taping following the release of “Wrestlers” on Netflix demonstrates the significant impact the show has had on drawing in new fans. As OVW continues to capitalize on this exposure, its future looks promising.

