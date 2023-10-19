The Return of Licensing Deals: How Streaming Services Are Finding New Sources of Revenue

Streaming services have been facing a new dilemma in recent years. As entertainment giants such as Warner Bros./Discovery, NBC/Universal, and CBS launched their own streaming platforms, they withdrew their content from licensing to Netflix. This move was aimed at retaining exclusive rights to their own streaming services and reducing competition from Netflix. However, the landscape is changing once again in 2023.

In the quest for increased revenue, streaming platforms are now reevaluating their strategies and revisiting licensing deals. The “Netflix effect,” which refers to the licensing of one company’s movies or shows to another streaming service, is making a comeback. Shows like “Suits,” “Insecure,” and “Ballers” have all found new life after being licensed Netflix.

One of the main reasons behind this resurgence in licensing deals is the intense competition among streaming services. With new platforms entering the market, existing players are feeling the pressure to secure engaging content for their subscribers. The strike writers and actors has also affected the ability of streaming services to produce new shows, further hampering their revenue generation. In such a scenario, licensing deals provide a much-needed lifeline, allowing them to offer popular shows and maintain viewer interest.

While the licensing trend may seem like a step back for streaming services, it ultimately serves as a strategic move to adapt to a changing landscape. By diversifying their content offerings, streaming platforms can attract a wider audience base and retain existing subscribers. This renewed focus on licensing deals is a testament to the ever-evolving nature of the entertainment industry and the constant need to find innovative sources of revenue.

In conclusion, the resurgence of licensing deals in the streaming industry highlights the ongoing battle for viewership and revenue. As competition intensifies, streaming services are recognizing the value of licensing popular shows to bolster their content libraries. This strategic shift allows them to navigate the challenges posed the emergence of new platforms and the limitations imposed strikes. While it may be a temporary solution, licensing deals serve as a testament to the adaptability and resilience of streaming services.

