Netflix Dominates with Original Documentaries in the US

Netflix is currently experiencing a surge in popularity for its original documentary content, with three titles occupying the top spots on the streamer’s daily Top 10 chart in the US. These documentaries are garnering more views than popular series like Sex Education and Virgin River. The three dominating titles are Encounters, a docuseries about alien sightings, Season 2 of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, and a documentary series about the murder of British broadcasting star Jill Dando.

Encounters (#1 on Netflix today)

Encounters is currently the most popular documentary on Netflix in the US. Directed Yon Motskin, the docuseries explores various encounters with extraterrestrial beings, including submersible spacecraft found off the coast of Wales, an alien encounter witnessed children in Zimbabwe, and instances of “nonhuman intelligence” interfering with a Japanese nuclear power plant. The series combines firsthand experiences with claims from whistleblowers and secret military programs, leaving viewers questioning the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Season 2)

Season 2 of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal continues the story of the high-powered South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty of murdering his wife and son. The first season documented the events leading up to his conviction, while the newly released episodes explore the aftermath and its impact on the community. The second season features interviews with jurors, prosecutors, witnesses, and friends of the Murdaugh family. It also includes key evidence that contributed to the conviction, such as body-cam footage from the night of the murders.

The Murder of Jill Dando

This documentary series delves into the murder of British broadcasting star Jill Dando, who was killed on her London doorstep in 1999. Dando, who hosted programs like Crimewatch, became the subject of one of the largest homicide investigations in UK history. The series reexamines the case with fresh eyes, featuring interviews with lead investigator Hamish Campbell and journalists who covered the murder. Viewers are taken through the painstaking process of sifting through evidence and following leads. The series aims to shed new light on the case in the hopes of uncovering new information.

Netflix’s original documentaries are captivating audiences, offering a diverse range of topics from alien encounters to true crime. As the streaming platform continues to produce compelling content, it’s clear that the popularity of these documentaries shows no signs of waning.

