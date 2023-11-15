Netflix Ventures into Live Sports with the Netflix Cup Golf Tournament

Streaming giant Netflix is venturing into a new realm of entertainment hosting its first-ever live sports event, the Netflix Cup. This groundbreaking tournament combines elements from two of Netflix’s popular docuseries, Drive to Survive and Full Swing, and features a unique showdown between F1 racing stars and professional golfers.

The tournament will take place at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, just ahead of the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1 race. Four F1 racing stars from Drive to Survive, including Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly, will team up with four renowned golfers from Full Swing, including Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, and Collin Morikawa.

In a thrilling matchplay format, the four teams will battle it out over eight holes, with unexpected challenges thrown into the mix. The winning teams from each foursome will then compete in a playoff hole to determine the ultimate victor of the Netflix Cup.

The Netflix Cup will be broadcast live exclusively on Netflix on Tuesday, November 14, at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET). Viewers will have the convenience of rewinding, pausing, and jumping to “live” during the broadcast. Additionally, a “play from the beginning” option will be available for those who join in late. After the live event, the tournament will remain accessible on demand within the “Continue Watching” section of the Netflix home screen.

For those outside the United States who wish to watch this live special, using a VPN can grant you access to Netflix from anywhere in the world.



Whether you’re a fan of golf, Formula 1, or simply curious to witness Netflix’s foray into live sports, the Netflix Cup promises to be an exhilarating event that showcases the streaming giant’s ability to diversify its content offerings. Don’t miss out on this historic moment in entertainment as Netflix takes a swing at live sports with the Netflix Cup golf tournament.

