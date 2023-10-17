Netflix Announces Inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix to Feature Star-Studded Golf Tournament

Netflix is venturing into the world of live sports events with the announcement of its first-ever production, the Netflix Cup. The tournament will be a match play competition between teams of Formula 1 drivers and PGA golfers. Set to take place as part of the Las Vegas Grand Prix festivities, the event will be live-streamed on Netflix in November.

The Netflix Cup will see renowned PGA golfers such as Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas team up with Formula 1 racers including Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz. The tournament will be held at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, a venue that has hosted several high-profile golf competitions in the past.

Steve Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas, expressed excitement about the tournament, stating that it will add to the storied history of the course. He also mentioned that this unique event will showcase a talented roster of participants competing on the only golf course situated on the Las Vegas Strip, just steps away from the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

While the release did not disclose any additional participants or personalities involved in the tournament, it is expected that more announcements will be made in the future. The Netflix Cup is scheduled to tee off on November 14 at 3:00 p.m.

This innovative foray into live sports events marks an exciting new direction for Netflix, which has primarily focused on producing and streaming films and television shows. The decision to combine the worlds of Formula 1 racing and professional golf is sure to attract a wide audience and create a unique viewing experience for fans of both sports.

