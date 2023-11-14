Netflix Expands into Live Sports with The Netflix Cup

Netflix is breaking new ground venturing into the world of live sports with its latest event, The Netflix Cup. In a unique fusion of Formula 1 and the PGA Tour, this innovative golf competition will see four drivers from Netflix’s hit series Formula 1: Drive to Survive team up with four PGA Tour golfers from Full Swing. The thrilling event will take place at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As part of an exciting week in Las Vegas, which will also host the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, The Netflix Cup promises to be a must-watch event for sports enthusiasts.

Four pairs, each consisting of an F1 driver and a PGA Tour golfer, will compete in The Netflix Cup. The tournament will feature two eight-hole matches, with the winners of Match 1 and Match 2 proceeding to a final playoff. The ultimate champions will have the opportunity to lift the inaugural Netflix Cup.

For avid fans wondering how to catch all the action, The Netflix Cup will stream live on Netflix starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on November 14. The broadcast will feature an impressive announce team, including sportscaster Kay Adams, PGA golfer Joel Dahmen, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, and comedian Bert Kreischer.

This venture into live sports is part of Netflix’s ongoing effort to diversify its programming and provide subscribers with a wide range of compelling content. In addition to The Netflix Cup, the streaming giant already covers Formula 1, golf, football, and tennis in its original shows, many of which have garnered significant popularity.

As subscribers gear up for The Netflix Cup, it’s essential to note that Netflix has announced a slight increase in its monthly subscription prices. While the Standard with ads plan remains at $7 per month, the Standard plan offering unlimited ad-free content on two devices will now cost $15 per month. The Premium plan, allowing users to access unlimited content on six devices, will see a monthly increase from $20 to $23. However, existing Basic plan members will not be affected the price change.

With its foray into live sports and a diverse lineup of original shows, Netflix continues to cater to the varied interests of its global audience.

