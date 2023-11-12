The 2023 Netflix Cup: A Unique Fusion of F1 and Golf

Netflix, known for its extensive collection of movies and TV shows, is now venturing into the exciting world of live sports. In a surprising twist, the streaming giant has brought together two of its most popular sports docuseries, Full Swing and Drive to Survive, to create an unprecedented event. On Tuesday, November 14, F1 racers and golf stars from both shows will come together for The 2023 Netflix Cup, an eight-hole golf tournament taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This groundbreaking tournament serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. It offers fans a chance to witness F1 drivers testing their golfing skills for the very first time. The participating teams, comprised of one professional golfer and one F1 star, will compete for the inaugural Netflix Cup. The top two teams from the PGA/F1 lineup will go head-to-head in a thrilling winner-takes-all ninth hole showdown at the renowned Wynn Golf Club.

Curious about who will be participating in The Netflix Cup? The roster includes top-notch Formula 1 drivers such as Alex Albon (Williams Racing), Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team), Lando Norris (McLaren Racing), and Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari). They will team up with PGA Tour golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

Wondering how you can watch this unprecedented sporting event? As the name suggests, you can catch The Netflix Cup exclusively on Netflix. The streaming platform is not only home to Full Swing and Drive to Survive but also offers a wide range of popular movies, original shows, and other captivating content. To access The Netflix Cup, you will need a subscription to Netflix, with plans starting at $6.99 per month.

Don’t miss out on this exciting fusion of F1 and golf! Tune in to The 2023 Netflix Cup on Tuesday, November 14, at 6 p.m. ET to witness the thrilling action unfold. It’s an event that promises to captivate fans of both sports and deliver an unforgettable experience.

