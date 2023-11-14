The 2023 Netflix Cup: A Unique Sporting Event Combining F1 and Golf

Netflix is venturing into the live sports arena with a remarkable fusion of their popular sports docuseries, Full Swing and Drive to Survive. In an unprecedented twist, F1 racers and golf stars from both shows will join forces to participate in an eight-hole golf tournament. This groundbreaking event will mark the beginning of an exciting week leading up to the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

If you’re eager to witness Netflix’s inaugural attempt at a live sporting event and witness F1 drivers taking on the challenge of a golf tournament, here’s everything you need to know about The 2023 Netflix Cup.

What is The Netflix Cup?

The Netflix Cup brings together F1 drivers and renowned golfers in a thrilling competition featuring an eight-hole golf tournament. Four pairs, each consisting of one professional golfer and one F1 star, will compete for the prestigious Netflix Cup. The top two teams from the PGA/F1 alliance will proceed to a winner-takes-all showdown on the ninth hole at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Who’s Playing in The Netflix Cup?

The Netflix Cup boasts a star-studded roster selected from Netflix’s renowned sports docuseries, Drive to Survive and Full Swing. The competitors include:

Formula 1 drivers:

– Alex Albon (Williams Racing)

– Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team)

– Lando Norris (McLaren Racing)

– Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari)

PGA Tour golfers:

– Rickie Fowler

– Max Homa

– Collin Morikawa

– Justin Thomas

How to Watch The Netflix Cup

As expected, The Netflix Cup will be available for streaming on Netflix, the popular online platform. Netflix is recognized not only for its sports docuseries, Full Swing and Drive to Survive but also as a hub for an extensive collection of movies such as Dune, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Additionally, viewers can access a variety of original shows like One Piece, Wednesday, and Selling Sunset. Netflix offers three subscription options, including Standard with ads ($6.99), Standard ($15.49), and Premium ($22.99). It is important to note that Netflix no longer provides a free trial.

