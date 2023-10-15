The Most Instagramable Spots at the NC State Fair

Looking for the perfect spots to capture those Instagram-worthy shots at the North Carolina State Fair? Look no further! We’ve put together a guide to help you discover the most captivating locations at the fairgrounds.

First up, we have the majestic fountain. This popular photo op allows you to strike that perfect influencer pose as the sunlight dances on the water. It’s a must-visit location for any aspiring social media aficionado.

If you’re a fan of rustic charm, make sure to check out the tractors lined up along the fairgrounds’ perimeter. These massive machines offer a unique backdrop for creating unforgettable photographs.

For a whimsical shot, hop on the two-tiered carousel and let a trusted photographer capture your whirlwind adventure. The colorful carousel provides a captivating setting for an entertaining photo.

Don’t miss the State Fair Flyer, a multicolored attraction set against the beautiful Carolina skies. It’s the perfect place to capture an idyllic, picturesque shot.

The ferris wheel is another classic carnival staple that you won’t want to miss. Visit at night when it’s beautifully illuminated for a truly enchanting experience. Capture the exhilaration of the ride with a perfectly timed shot.

But the NC State Fair isn’t just about photo ops. It’s a food lover’s paradise too. Don’t forget to indulge in the unique culinary delights offered at the fair, like the famous Krispy Kreme burger. Explore the artisan markets, where you can try on unique handmade jewelry and snap a striking Instagram shot.

These are just a few of the many superb spots the NC State Fair has to offer. So grab your camera, strike a pose, and don’t forget to tag @wraloutandabout on Instagram for a chance to be featured. Happy snapping!

