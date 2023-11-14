The NFL Expands its Reach with Original Programming on Streaming Platforms

The National Football League (NFL) is taking steps to maintain its dominance in the ever-changing media landscape partnering with streaming services like Amazon and Netflix. As traditional television viewership declines and major live events struggle to attract viewers, the NFL is venturing into the production business to extend its reach and stay relevant, especially among younger audiences.

With over 50 productions already in the works, the NFL aims to capture a broader audience through original programming that explores the lives of players both on and off the field. One such example is the hit Netflix series “Quarterback,” which followed Patrick Mahomes and other players during his second MVP season and became the most-watched series on the platform for over a week.

By teaming up with production companies like Skydance Media, known for their involvement in blockbuster movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, the NFL plans to create diverse content that appeals to a wide range of viewers. The league is also open to collaborating with other streaming services, such as Apple and Hulu, to further expand its reach.

Streaming platforms have shown a growing demand for sports documentaries, which are cost-effective to produce and generate significant viewership. The success of documentaries like “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “The Last Dance” has proven that audiences are interested in the behind-the-scenes stories of athletes and teams, alongside the live competition.

However, not everyone is convinced of the NFL’s expansion into original programming. Some, like Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, believe that the league can achieve its ambitions independently without involving outside agencies. Despite differing opinions, the NFL remains committed to its strategy of developing original content to complement its live broadcasts.

As the NFL continues to evolve its production capabilities and venture into new storytelling formats, the league hopes to attract a broader audience and maintain its position as a dominant force in the sports and entertainment industry.

