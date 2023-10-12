Major Package Holiday Operator Caught in Global Plane Grounding Scandal

One of the largest package holiday operators in Europe, TUI, has become embroiled in a scandal involving the supply of jet-engine parts with forged paperwork. The case has already grounded nearly 100 aircraft, with potentially thousands of airline parts sold AOG Technics coming under scrutiny. Delta Air Lines recently became the fourth major US airline to discover components supplied the little-known firm on its planes.

The issue has now spread to Europe, with TUI confirming that a component on one of its aircraft supplied AOG Technics has been removed. TUI has removed the company from its approved supplier list and has conducted a full audit to ensure no other parts from AOG Technics are present in its fleet. The alleged forgery involving AOG Technics was discovered in June a Portuguese repair shop. European and UK regulators issued warnings to airlines in August about suspected unapproved parts distributed the company.

The scandal has led to a legal battle, as jet engine maker CFM International accused AOG Technics of engaging in a “deliberate, dishonest and sophisticated scheme to deceive the market”. CFM claims to have compelling evidence that thousands of jet engine parts were sold to airlines without genuine documentation, posing potential safety risks for aircraft operators. After the scandal came to light, AOG Technics deleted its website and LinkedIn profiles. Court filings also accuse the company of creating fake LinkedIn profiles for company executives.

AOG Technics, registered with Companies House, has a sole director named Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala. However, little is known about Yrala, and he has no online footprint. The company’s address has changed several times, with its current office located in a high-end office space in London. AOG Technics does not have a physical presence at its registered address and is described as having a “virtual office”.

The company and its owner may soon have to disclose documentation, including invoices and purchase orders, for 230 transactions as part of a high court ruling. CFM has welcomed the ruling, stating that it will help in identifying unapproved parts more rapidly. The UK Civil Aviation Authority has also confirmed that it is investigating the matter.

Sources: The Independent, Reuters