33 Movies Leaving Netflix in December 2023

As the year comes to an end, Netflix subscribers may be disappointed to find out that several movies will be leaving the streaming platform in December. With a mix of fan favorites, award-winning films, and family-friendly titles, here are the 33 movies you need to watch before they disappear from Netflix.

One of the biggest losses for rom-com lovers is “Love Actually.” This modern Christmas classic featuring Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson will be leaving Netflix on December 31st. It’s your last chance to witness Grant’s iconic dance moves and experience the heartwarming relationships that make this film so beloved.

Action movie enthusiasts will also have to say goodbye to the entire “Mission: Impossible” franchise. The first four films, starring Tom Cruise, will be disappearing on New Year’s Eve. Get ready for some thrilling spy missions and adrenaline-pumping action sequences while you still can.

For fans of animated films, two family favorites will be leaving Netflix. “Sing 2” and “Kung Fu Panda” are set to depart on December 21st and December 31st respectively. Don’t miss these heartwarming and hilarious stories that will keep both kids and adults entertained.

Additionally, several critically acclaimed dramas will be bidding farewell to Netflix. Films like “American Beauty,” “Gladiator,” and “Lost in Translation” will be taken off the streaming platform. If you haven’t seen these award-winning movies yet, now is the time to watch them before they’re gone.

Other notable movies leaving Netflix include the “Jaws” franchise, the “Anchorman” comedies, and the high-octane action films “Crank” and its sequel. Whether you’re a fan of horror, comedy, drama, or thrillers, there’s something for everyone in this list of movies that won’t be available on Netflix starting next year.

So grab some popcorn, get cozy on the couch, and make sure to catch these 33 movies before they disappear from Netflix in December.